Authorities in the smog-infested Indian capital of New Delhi have extended the emergency closure of schools by a week (until November 10), with no sign of improvement in the megalopolis’ suffocating pollution levels. Every autumn New Delhi is blanketed in acrid smog, blamed mainly on stubble burning by farmers in neighboring agrarian states. The city is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted on the planet, with its smog responsible for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths every year. According to monitoring company IQAir, the Indian capital, which has a population of 30 million, has once again been classified as the most polluted city in the world. The high levels of pollution put in doubt the match of the Cricket World Championship scheduled for this evening in Delhi, which should see the teams of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on the field. Aerial images of the megalopolis.



