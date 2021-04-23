In the midst of an emergency due to lack of oxygen tanks, India this Friday registered a new world record with 332,730 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, just one day after having become the first country to have exceeded the barrier of 300,000 daily infections, with 314,835.

In this way, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 16.2 million, according to data from the Ministry of Health, keeping India as the second Nation with the highest number of infected, only behind the United States (31.9 million).

The increase in new cases in this second wave of Covid-19 happened in a dizzying way, with an increase of more than 100,000 infections only in the last week, which contrasts with the less than 10,000 infections that were registered last February.

In addition, the Indian Ministry of Health reported that there were 2,263 new deaths, which represents the highest brand to date in the Asian country. The total reaches 186,920 in total. The health authorities relate the increase in deaths with the crisis of lack of oxygen living many regions.

To help alleviate this crisis, the government issued new orders on Thursday to allow the free circulation of oxygen between states, without imposing “restrictions on manufacturers and suppliers.”

India is going through a crisis due to lack of oxygen tanks. Photo Reuters.

However, the authorities or health centers in the most affected regions, such as western Maharashtra or New Delhi, continue to report daily problems with the availability of oxygen and medicines, as a result of the saturation in the health system in a country with about 2.4 million active cases.

To try to stop the increase in cases and reduce hospital pressure a little, the authorities of the capital, like other regions of the country, imposed a total confinement of the population of a week, which will end, initially, on Monday.

New Delhi, a city of about 20 million inhabitants, registered 26,169 cases and 306 deaths in the last day, while Maharashtra remains the Indian state hardest hit by this second wave, with 67,013 new cases and 568 reported deaths.

With the confinement of the population as the last resort to avoid collapsing the economy, the vaccination campaign that India launched last January is seen as the only way to end this health crisis in this country of 1.35 billion people.

This week the Government announced that from May 1 it will allow the inoculation of its entire population over 18 years of age, also liberalizing the prices of vaccines with the intention of increasing their production and availability.

So far, the country has administered 135 million doses since the start of the vaccination campaign last January, 3.1 million of them in the last 24 hours.

With information from EFE.

DB