India notified this Wednesday a new record for daily deaths due to coronavirus, despite the data showing a significant decrease in infections in the midst of this second wave that collapsed the country’s health system.

With a total of 4,529 deaths In the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Ministry of Health, the global count amounts to a total of 283,248 since the beginning of the pandemic, a figure that is only surpassed by the United States, with 587,188, and Brazil, with 439,050.

The new maximum number of deaths contrasts with the 267,334 positives that were registered in the last day, which means a clear decrease in the contagion curve, which is far from the historical highs of 400,000 registered a few weeks ago.

In absolute terms, the number of cases stands at a total of 25.4 million, the second highest figure behind the United States, with close to 33 million.

More than 25 percent of the deaths were reported in the western state of Maharashtra, the most punished by the pandemic, that exceeded the threshold of a thousand deaths per day (1,291), while the number of cases was 28,438.

Mass cremations in India in the face of health collapse. Photo EFE.

In contrast, the data from New Delhi show signs of recovery, with those infected remaining below 5,000 per day, and the death rate at 265.

East gradual decline in cases It comes after several weeks of record highs that caused the health collapse and shortage of supplies, which aroused international aid from more than 40 countries, which began to send medical supplies to the Asian country.

Although everything seems to indicate that the worst of this second wave is over, experts warn that these figures they don’t show reality of the pandemic in the country and could be much higher, especially if one takes into account that in rural areas there are no laboratories to carry out tests or resources to treat severe patients.

The sponsored as “the largest vaccination campaign in the world“It remains the only hope to alleviate the country’s data: so far, a total of 186 million doses have been administered, of which 1.3 were applied in the last day.

However, little more than 3 percent of the population received the two doses of Covishield from AstraZeneca, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII); Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech; or the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, from which 150,000 sera arrived.

This average number of daily inoculations still does not guarantee the initial objective set by the Indian authorities at the beginning of the program last January, in which it was intended to have 300 million people vaccinated before July.

With information from EFE.

DB