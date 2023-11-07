India | New Delhi’s air quality deteriorated drastically again

Deterioration of air quality is an annual phenomenon in the city.

of India the thick blanket of fog covering the capital city of New Delhi has led, among other things, to the closing of schools, reported CNN. The city’s air quality worsened last week after colder temperatures trapped particulate matter from the burning of surrounding crops, causing toxic smog.

– Unfortunately, every year when November comes, the air becomes polluted, city dweller Prachi Bhuchar states to CNN.

According to a Swiss company that monitors air quality, at the beginning of the week the concentration of fine particles in the city was almost 80 times the recommended limit of the World Health Organization (WHO). Small particles penetrate into the alveoli when inhaled, and they are harmful to health.

The authorities are urgently trying to improve the city’s conditions with various emergency measures. They include, for example, stopping the movement of non-essential trucks and suspending construction work. According to CNN, people in the city are wearing face masks, and trucks have been spraying water on the roads to reduce dust levels in the city.

Local media reports that worried residents have also rushed to buy air purifiers after doctors advised residents to stay indoors.

According to CNN, the pollution has also hampered the cricket world championships being held in the city. To ease the situation, the Indian cricket board announced last week that fireworks displays will be banned in the remaining matches of the tournament.

India is currently home to one in six of the world's population.

World the most challenging situation in terms of air pollution is in Asia and Africa. The most polluted countries are found in South Asia: Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan. The world’s most polluted big city in terms of air quality is the capital of India, New Delhi.

