The deal was done on 10 May The Konkan Railway signed an agreement to deliver two DEMU trains to Nepal on May 10 with the Railway Department of Nepal. These trains are built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu.

Both trains cost 52.46 crores Both trains have AC-AC controlled propulsion systems. Both trains cost Rs 52.46 crore.

Both trains are equipped with state of the art facilities Each train has a diesel power car, a diesel trailer car and three trailer cars. They also include an air conditioning car.

Trains from Jayanagar reached Janakpur The Konkan Railway team took both trains from Jayanagar railway station in India to Janakpur railway station in Nepal.

Konkan railway statement Konkan Railway said in its statement that it was happy to work with Nepal’s railway department and the physical infrastructure and transport ministry there.

Nepalis welcomed The people of Nepal welcomed both trains on the way and at Janakpur station.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s tweet

These trains were made for Nepal under the Government of India’s policy ‘Make in India – Make for World’. The Konkan Railway of India handed over two DEMU trains of 1600 horsepower to the Railway Department of Nepal on 18 September.