His uniform is already stained with blood when the shoe of this police officer comes crashing into the face of the protester on the ground. Faced with the unspeakable, the allegedly legitimate violence of the State, there is the word that speaks of revolt. The word that rises in the face of 150 dead and 400 wounded. For two months, Indian peasants, supported by about fifty unions, have held the headquarters of New Delhi and camped on the main roads leading to the capital to demand the withdrawal of three ordinances aimed at liberalizing the sale of agricultural products. Suspend access to the Internet, play the religious divide, break off negotiations while advocating dialogue, launch investigations against union officials, the opposition and journalists accused of “attempted murder”, “riot and criminal conspiracy” Is the face of Indian fascism. There are also the broken promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the agricultural sector, which nevertheless provides the livelihood of 70% of the population but generates less than one sixth of the GDP. “In 2014, when he came to power, the head of government promised to implement the recommendations of the National Farmers Commission, namely the cancellation of the debt and the doubling of income “details for Humanity, Sumit Dalal, a 31-year-old farmer from Haryana province (North) who fears not being able to repay his loans.

300,000 peasants have committed suicide in the last twenty years

A member of the Marxist union All India Kisan Sabha (Aiks), he comes from a family of farmers now at the mercy of the agribusiness and distribution giants. The law extends the sale at free prices to companies, which will be able to enter into exclusive contracts with producers. Nothing prevents companies from stocking food indefinitely and from organizing speculation. Rohtak district, where Sumil Dalal resides, lives mainly on growing wheat, paddy rice and sugar cane, but is suffocating in the face of constantly rising prices for fertilizers, seeds and machinery. “Half of the crops, including millet and mustard, are bought at the minimum support price and the rest are sold at a lower price. Over the past eight years, the rate of sugar cane or paddy has barely changed “, notes Sumit Dalal, who tells all the distress of the peasants whose plot does not exceed two hectares on average.

This unproductive agriculture is struggling against the agribusiness giants. Over the past 20 years, 300,000 peasants have committed suicide in India. The state of Haryana is also suffering from a depletion of water resources and a conflict with Delhi over the sharing of the flow of the Yamuna River. The depletion of the water tables is already giving rise to deadly riots and growing conflicts with China and Pakistan. “The ordinances and the proposed privatization of electricity are a terrible blow. Narendra Modi is going to ruin us to satisfy the appetite of agribusiness! “ protests Sumit Dalal, who is also worried that the end of regulated prices on regional public markets is leading the population living below the poverty line into a death spiral. According to the peasant, “Today, the entire population has understood the issue of mobilization and shares our anger “. Since a handful of young people replaced the national flag that flew over the Red Fort in New Delhi on January 26, Republic Day, with a Sikh flag, the majority religion among the peasants, activists of the BJP, the nationalist party in power, and the Hindu militiamen of the RSS harass the demonstrators in his native Haryana. Some claim that the assault on the monument was actually orchestrated by men from the BJP in order to discredit the movement. The march to Parliament, which was scheduled to be held today, has been called off to avoid more deaths. Hannan Mollah, the secretary general of Aiks, assures us: “The violent incidents are perpetrated by the same people who killed Mahatma Gandhi seventy years ago. The same elements tried to kill democracy from the ramparts of the Red Fort. ”