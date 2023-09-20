MotoGP, India arrives

If the path of the Buddh International Circuit it was part of the Formula 1 calendar from 2011 to 2013, but it is an absolute novelty for MotoGP, which will visit India for the first time this weekend.

As is known, the eve is not going too smoothly, with the chaos seen reigning supreme, but also the fears relating to safety in Turn 1, up to the fear of the Nipah virus and snakes.

What can you bring to the racetrack

On Tuesday, the organizers – through their Instagram page – released a handbook of permitted and prohibited objects to bring inside the racetrack on the part of the spectators.

Among those granted, 6 are mentioned: hats/hats, earplugs, sun protection creams, picnic mats/sheets, sunglasses, valid identity card.

What you can’t bring to the racetrack

Much more well-stocked list of prohibited objects, 35: alcohol, chewing tobacco, materials with sharp edges, musical instruments, flammable products, pets, cans, signal flareschairs/stools, radios, laptops and power banks, backpacks, chewing gum, firearms, large bags, laser lights, pens/pencils, syringes, umbrellasballoons, fireworks, professional cameras, whistles/horns, lighters/matchboxes, skateboards/inline skates, bottles, wooden or steel flags/posts, coinsglass containers, perfumes, sprays (except medical inhalers), no food brought in from outside except for children, other sports equipment, drones, binoculars.

A decidedly varied list that aroused laughter on social networks, starting from the Indian fans themselves who asked under the post: “Can clothes be worn?”but also: “Where do I put picnic blankets if I can’t carry backpacks?“, it’s still: “Why ban binoculars and backpacks? It’s ridiculous! What if it were to rain? How do you take shelter without umbrellas?”.