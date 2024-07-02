India | More than a hundred were trampled to death in the chaos caused by the dust storm

India|More than a hundred people have died in the chaos caused by the dust storm. Most of the dead were women.

Over a hundred people were trampled to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India on Tuesday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

A large crowd had gathered near the city of Hathras to hear the sermon. People were leaving the scene when a violent dust storm blocked visibility.

The dust storm led to mayhem as the crowd panicked. People were pressed against each other, they were trampled on and some started falling on top of each other. Some fell into roadside drains in the chaos.

Tuesday by early evening 107 people were said to have died. Most of the dead were women. Many injured people have been taken to hospital.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced, according to AFP, that compensation will be paid to the families of the dead and the injured.

There have been several fatal incidents at religious gatherings in India due to poor crowd control and inadequate security arrangements.