India | More than 40 people have died due to toxic alcohol in India

At least Forty-two people have died and hundreds have been hospitalized due to toxic alcohol in western India, officials said Thursday.

People died from methanol sold in dark liquor shops in the state of Gujarat. Selling alcohol in Gujarat is illegal, and authorities have already raided liquor stores and arrested several people, state police said.

Hundreds of people die every year in India due to home-smoked alcohol. According to the estimate of the Association of Wine and Alcohol Producers of India, nearly 40 percent of the alcohol drunk in the country each year is illegally produced.

Manufacturers of home-burnt alcohol often flavor their products with methanol, which causes, among other things, blindness and liver damage.

In 2019, more than 150 people were killed due to poisoned liquor in the northeastern state of Assam.