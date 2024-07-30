India | Monsoon rains cause landslide in India, trapping hundreds

India|The landslide caused by the monsoon rains is supposed to have killed hundreds. Climate change is making floods and landslides worse.

in South India In the state of Kerala, several people have died and even hundreds of people have been trapped due to a landslide caused by monsoon rains.

At least 24 have died, says news agency AFP.

According to the statement of the country’s armed forces, the accident that happened early in the morning is supposed to have left hundreds of victims.

More than 220 soldiers are said to be assisting in search and rescue operations in Wayanad district in the northeastern part of the state.

In addition, the collapse of the central bridge in the area complicates rescue operations, local media reports.

State more rain and strong winds were forecast for the region on Tuesday, the state disaster agency says.

South Asia’s monsoon rains last from June to September and are crucial in replenishing the region’s water reserves. They are vital for the region’s agriculture and thus also for the food security of South Asia’s nearly two billion people.

The rains also bring destruction every year, and the number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years. According to experts, climate change is making the problem worse.

Earlier this month, monsoon storms have raged in the Indian metropolis of Mumbai and the country’s eastern state of Bihar, killing at least ten people.