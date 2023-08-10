India’s parliament on Thursday, as expected, rejected a majority of the opposition’s motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite this, the opposition has at least achieved one goal: Parliament spent three days intensively debating the acts of violence that have shaken the north-east Indian state of Manipur since May. Since then, more than 150 people have been killed in ethnic unrest there. Thousands are on the run. The issue has also received international attention after a video surfaced showing the sexual abuse of two women during the riots.

With the vote, the opposition wanted to force a statement by Modi in Parliament on the unrest. Modi mainly used his more than two hours of speech time to praise the achievements of his government, which has been in office since 2014. “We have restored India to its former glory on the global stage. Some people want to drag the country through the mud. The world knows India now,” Modi said on Thursday. The government will win a major victory in the 2024 election. Modi accused the opposition of politicizing the situation in Manipur and blamed previous governments. He promised the state peace soon.

Serious allegations against Modi

Due to the majority in the Lok Sabha, the Indian lower house, the motion of no confidence had no prospect of success. Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners hold 366 of the 539 seats. In the course of the debate, there were sometimes tumultuous scenes. MPs from the ruling coalition chanted “Modi, Modi” as the Prime Minister entered the chamber. The opposition shouted “Manipur, Manipur” to urge the Prime Minister to comment and later left the hall in protest.

The opposition had previously used the parliamentary debate to level serious allegations against the government over the violence in Manipur. “They killed Mother India in Manipur,” opposition politician Rahul Gandhi said to Modi. He accused the government of being responsible for the division of the state. “I used the term Manipur. But in truth, Manipur no longer exists. They split Manipur in two,” said Gandhi.







The violence in the state stems from a dispute between two population groups that belong to different ethnic groups and religions. The Hindu Meitei mostly inhabit the lowlands and dominate the economic and political life in the state. The Kuki are mostly Christians and live in the mountainous regions. The unrest is said to have been sparked by the fact that the Meitei want to be given status as a disadvantaged tribal community.

Thousands were displaced

Thousands of people have been displaced since May, and schools and churches have been set on fire. The opposition has accused Manipur Prime Minister Biren Singh of inaction. Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of deliberately neglecting the state. Modi has still not visited Manipur. “In his eyes, Manipur is not part of India,” said Gandhi.

In his contribution to the debate, Interior Minister Amit Shah also attributed the unrest to the unstable situation in neighboring Myanmar. Since the military coup there in 2021, rebel groups have been rebelling against the military near the Indian border. Christian populations in Myanmar are related to the Kuki. The insurgents use the permeable border to supply supplies and as a retreat for refugees.

With the debate on the motion of no confidence, the opposition also wanted to increase the pressure on the government ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections and demonstrate their unity. The Congress Party has joined forces with 25 other parties to form the opposition alliance “INDIA”. It was Gandhi’s first appearance after being expelled from Parliament for several months.







Rahul Gandhi is the best-known opposition politician in India. A court sentenced him to two years in prison after calling people with the surname Modi “thieves”. However, the Supreme Court of India suspended this ruling last week. Gandhi was then allowed to return to Parliament.