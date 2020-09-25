Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not desist from his nefarious intentions even during the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly. Imran Khan did not improve even after eating his mouth every time on Kashmir issue. He ended the precious time of the United Nations Forum doing evil to India. During this, he also made many false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Army of India. The Indian diplomat, who was present at the conference hall of UNGA at the time, protested against Imran.Pakistan PM Imran Khan, while targeting the National Self-Service Association, said that the RSS is trying to leave behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru to make India a Hindu nation. Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, he said that Muslims are being tortured in India.

Imran singed Kashmir raga

Imran also chanted the rant of Kashmir during his speech. He said that India has occupied Kashmir illegally and is violating the human rights of the people there. The United Nations should find a solution under its resolution. Referring to the abolition of Article 370, he said that the rights of the Kashmiri people have been abolished by this.

Imran trying to become the messiah of Muslims

During his speech, Imran Khan was seen trying to become the Messiah of Muslims. He protested against alleged atrocities against Muslims worldwide. He accused India of spreading state sponsor Islamophobia. He accused India of spreading violence against Muslims by taking the name of RSS. He broke the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Voice of people being pressed by palette guns in Kashmir

Imran alleged that pellet guns were being used, violating their rights, in Jammu and Kashmir. All this is happening under the rule of RSS-minded BJP. Since August 5 last year, India has closed down Kashmiri leaders by making additional deployment of the army. Curfew was imposed throughout Kashmir, people were punished. He also alleged that thousands of Kashmiris were killed in false encounters.

International community demands investigation into Kashmir violence

Imran Khan made false accusations against the Indian Army in Kashmir. He said that the international community should investigate this violence independently. He said that the Modi government is making a demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir by changing the law. According to the Geneva Convention, this type of work is considered a war crime. He said that Pakistani people are standing with the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reverse accusation of breaking ceasefire on India

Imran Khan, during his speech, accused India of breaking reverse ceasefire. He said that India is creating tension on the border by violating ceasefire. He alleged that the Indian Army was targeting innocent people. He threatened India and said that if there is any kind of misadventure, then we will fight till the last time.