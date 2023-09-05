The India could be on its way to being renamed Bharat, in a possible gesture of Hindu nationalism. The rumor about this name change has gained strength recently, after images of President Droupadi Murmu’s official dinner invitation for G20 leaders to be circulated. In this invitation, the president identified herself as “the president of Bharat”, which has generated speculation about the change.

(You may be interested: Why is the world concerned about a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un?).

Indian officials confirmed that there is a possibility that a resolution in a special session of Parliament between 18 and 22 September to address this issue. The move is seen as a response to the opposition bloc calling itself INDIA, which stands for “Inclusive Alliance for Indian National Development.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Head of Government of the Indian state of Assam, expressed his satisfaction on Twitter about this possible change: “Happy and proud that our civilization is bravely advancing towards the Amrit Kaal“. This term, which translates as “golden age”, is used to refer to the years leading up to 2047, the centenary of India’s independence, during which the country is expected to achieve a high level of prosperity and development .

(You may be interested in: Daniel Sancho’s 5 key confessions about crime: ‘I brought the saw and the machete’).

REPUBLIC OF BHARAT – happy and proud that our civilization is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL —Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 5, 2023

On the political front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party MP Harnath Singh Yadav stressed that there is a nationwide clamor to use the name “Bharat” instead of “India”. He argued that “Bharat” symbolizes the country’s culture and identity, in contrast to “India”, a term imposed by the British Empire.

The Modi Administration has promoted an approach of Hindu nationalism in recent years, which has generated controversy and criticism both domestically and internationally. The opposition leaderJairam Ramesh questioned the motives behind the proposed name change, expressing concern about the distortion of history and the divisiveness it could create.

(It may interest you: Two men were arrested for destroying part of the Great Wall of China: this is known).

India could change its name for nationalist movement. See also UN lowers global growth forecast due to war in Ukraine

The context of the G20 summit, which will take place in New Delhi on September 9-10, adds an interesting nuance to this discussion. India currently holds the presidency of the G20, a grouping of the world’s 19 richest countries and the European Union. The possible adoption of the name “Bharat” could be interpreted as an attempt by the prime minister to highlight national pride in front of world leaders.

Although the country is mentioned as “Bharat” once in the Constitution of India, the term “India” is mostly used. In the past, there have been attempts to officially change the name, but the Supreme Court stayed out of the controversy. Former Chief Justice of India, Sharad Bobde, pointed out that the country is already called “Bharat” in the Constitution, while another former Chief Justice, TS Thakur, opined that the choice between “India” and “Bharat” is up to the citizens.

More news

Teacher suicide due to pressure from parents of students uncovered crisis in South Korea

‘We are stuck here waiting to die’: testimonials from citizens in North Korea

Taiwan wants to re-enter the UN: why did it leave and how likely is it to return?

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación of Argentina, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.