A deluge hits the Buddh International Circuit immediately after Q1. After a long wait we are back on track and it is the Spaniard who sets the best time. Italian is also excellent. And there is an Oncu case

Federico Mariani

The rain hits the Buddh International Circuit and affects the qualifications of Moto3 in addition to the entire program of the second day of Indian GP, abundantly delayed. The slippery asphalt, however, does not stop Jaume Masia. The Spanish of Honda Leopard team print a sensational time, taking into account the track conditions: 2.09.336. Second position for an excellent Matteo Bertelle, trailing by 727 thousandths. Then Ayumu Sasaki (+0.768), followed by Scott Ogden. Kaito Toba and Diogo Moreira complete the second row. The winner of Misano was only eighteenth David Alonsoin difficulty in the wet.

— In Q1, which took place on a dry track, Dani Holgado's great difficulties were recorded: after the "zeros" in Barcelona and Misano, the Spaniard, leader of the World Championship, confirmed his crisis with the terrible qualifications in India. He will start nineteenth, but the pace shown in practice does not seem to suggest a comeback in the race. Filippo Farioli and Xavi Artigas are also far away, twentieth and twenty-third. Tatsuki Suzuki was disappointing, even second to last.

oncu case — The Moto3 weekend found in Deniz Oncu the negative protagonist of a sensational episode. During free practice, the Turkish KTM rider fell and hit his head on the asphalt. However, he had decided to be examined by local doctors without going through the medical commission. In doing so he did not receive the green light from the medical commission to compete, but he took to the track anyway, even ignoring the black flag directed at him. The punishment is harsh: last position on the grid regardless of the time set in qualifying and a long lap penalty to be served in the race.