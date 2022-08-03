India Martínez came to La Unión with her show ’90 minutes+’ and it was already clear in the atmosphere before entering that this concert, on the night of LA VERDAD at the Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas, was going to be very special, with the youthful bustle, with its fans, and the heterogeneous public that filled the Cathedral of Cante, which until its relocation delayed the planned schedule. And so special that her concert didn’t last 90 minutes, but more than 120, which consisted of two parts: her flamenco pop songs and another one of cante jondo.

“I dreamed of coming here”



It began with a particular version of the ‘Saeta’ popularized by Serrat on Antonio Machado’s verses: ‘Oh, the saeta, the singing / To the Christ of the gypsies / Always with blood on the hands / Always to unlock». With her song ‘Conmigo’ she already began to tweak and at the end, she already said: «This concert is very special because as a child she already dreamed of coming to La Unión and once I even wanted to compete. Tonight is very strong because my jury is you, and the Mining Lamp, too».

India Martínez felt the festive atmosphere: «Do you feel like partying? Let’s go gypsy a little”, she would sit on the drawer and remember her neighborhood in Cordoba when she was known by her name: Jenifer Jessica Martínez Fernández, and she would sing in a circle with her friends from the Duque de Rivas school, and they used the litter bins as percussion. With her song ‘La gitana’ she warmed up the festive atmosphere even more with the compás of bulerías. She continued with the theme: ‘Only you’, which ended a cappella, with her velvety voice.

A tribute to the earth



The woman from Cordoba, who had already connected with her audience that sang her most successful songs, went on to that special part of the concert she had for the festival, of cante jondo. She began it with tonás, singing a cappella, in white mini shorts with black polka dots, a maroon bullfighter jacket and high boots, because the costumes and sensuality are also part of the show. Por seguiriyas, she got dressed up; by tientos and a variety of tangos ending with those from Extremadura, she excelled. Some alegrías followed, fragrant; and with a series of fandangos, which she sang from one side of the stage to the other, she tweaked again, while the audience cheered her on. Recalling the boards she walked on, she said: “With all our love we are going to pay homage to the earth.” And she sang some mineras and some tarantas, like that; better for tarantas. It’s very difficult to master those low tones and those exits from the thirds that these cantes require and you have to rehearse them a lot. At all times he was accompanied by the excellent guitarist that is Jesús Guerrero, always attentive and on point. He didn’t show off enough with these cantes, in which they are tiresome and hard to interpret, but sometimes intentions made from the heart smooth out any adversity. And the woman from Cordoba gave herself up.

“I have opened my eyes”



India Martínez came to do a very special concert and she felt essentially very motivated with a fully engaged audience, who continued to sing her songs and the ecstasy came when she got off the stage and went through the corridors, singing, to the amazement of the younger audience. , which has already exploded with the song that gives its name to its tour: ’90 minutes +’, and which says: «I have opened my eyes / Canceling my anger / And I have felt that I have you a little more. / I take advantage and slip in by entangling you in my hair / Insisting that you come back to look for me. / Love cannot last 90 minutes / Ask me for more».

Indeed, the public of La Unión asked for more and more. And they had more with that end of the party at the Cateral del Cante, with all its musicians, por bulerías, in that concert that was very emotional, in which India Martínez came through the front door.