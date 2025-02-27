02/27/2025



India Martínez has turned the world around and not precisely for a musical tour. The Cordoba has been harshly criticized by the international press after her performance with Will Smith during the ‘Lo Lo Lo’ awards, held in Miami on February 20.

The stars first presented their theme ‘First Love’ and what seemed to be a good time for both, has been overshadowed by a detail that has been qualified as “inappropriate”: the kiss that India gave the actor of ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ on stage.

In a video posted on the social networks of the singers, it is observed how Martinez approaches Smith to, apparently kiss him. While at the first moment she moves away, moments later returns to kiss him. Although many of his followers were surprised by the proximity, the magazine ‘People’ said that everything was part of the performance and that there was no real kiss between them. However, despite the explanation, some of his followers were not convinced and questioned Smith’s attitude, asking if his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, agreed with that.

On the other hand, the British press also spoke about the images with a strong criticism: «You can see India jumping into Will’s arms and wrapping her legs around her waist. He also seemed to put his hand in his ass during his performance, ”said the ‘Daily Mail’ and added that” Will Smith is trying to revive his musical career, but his fans has compared to ‘A father singing in the Karaoke with a drunk woman’, “he said.









The media also described the performance as “inappropriate” and criticized “the flirting exhibition.” In addition, fans of both artists did not hesitate to leave their comments in the Instagram publication. “I was waiting for Jada to go on stage and be beaten for kissing his man,” an Internet user wrote, referring to the episode starring the actor during a Oscar awards gala.

However, there are those who also came out in defense of the stars and said that: “The way you talk about the relationship of these two people as if they knew them personally is impressive,” criticizing those who began rumors of romance both enter through the networks.

It should be noted that, until a few weeks ago, Will and Jada Pinkett faced rumors of crisis in their marriage. However, last month, a nearby source revealed to ‘People’ that the couple “continues to join” despite “having lived in separate homes for years.” In addition, it is known that both have been working in their relationship since Jada revealed that they had been separated for seven years: «We have been working very hard together. We love ourselves deeply and let’s see how that is reflected in us ».

Meanwhile, India Martínez has not spoken about criticism but has always been happy to have been able to collaborate with the actor of ‘Men in Black’: “I approached the table and sang. We took a family photo. He approaches me and tells me in English that he wants to record a song with me … I almost fell on his back, ”he confessed at the time.