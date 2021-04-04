India Maoist guerrillas kill at least 22 members of Indian security forces in firefight, robbery of weapons and shoes

Guerrillas also suffer losses, but no information is available on their number.

In the central In India, at least 22 Indian security officials have died in a firefight with Maoist guerrillas in the state of Chhattisgarh, local police say. In addition, 30 authorities were injured and more than ten are still missing.

“Searches are still ongoing and the exact number of deaths will be known late Sunday,” the deputy director general of the state police Ashok Juneja tells AFP.

Indian troops awaited an ambush as they were returning from a search mission near a forest with a solid base of Maoist rebels.

According to Juneja, the rebels robbed the fallen of weapons, ammunition, uniforms and shoes. The rebels also died in the battle, but the amount of their losses is unknown.

Prime minister Narendra Modi told Twitter that India will never forget the “sacrifices of its brave martyrs”. Minister of the Interior Amit Shah again wrote that India will continue its struggle against “these enemies of peace and development”.

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh State Bhupesh Baghel told Facebook that Interior Minister Shah has assured him the government will provide all necessary assistance against the rebels.

The last time Indian security officials were killed in the fight against far-left rebels was in 2017, when 25 members of the police special forces died in the attack.