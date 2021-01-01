new Delhi: India has lodged a protest with Pakistan over the incident of a temple being vandalized in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

Sources said that a protest has been lodged with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. On Wednesday, a crowd of people ransacked the temple. They were opposing its expansion work.

More than 30 people have been arrested in connection with this attack, most of whom are members of a radical Islamic party. Human rights activists and Hindu community leaders have strongly condemned the attack on the temple in Terry village in Karak district.

The provincial government on Thursday ordered the authorities to rebuild the damaged temple. Also, it also resolved to bring the culprits to justice.

According to local police, more than 30 people, including the leader of the radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, Rahmat Salam Khattak, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Provincial Police Chief KPK Sanaullah Abbasi said that more than 350 people have been named in the FIR. Abbasi said that all sections of the law related to terrorism have been included in the FIR against the accused.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken cognizance of the attack on Thursday and ordered the local authorities to appear before the court on January 5.

