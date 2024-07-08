Global TImes: Modi’s Russia visit shows US’s declining global influence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia shows the decline of US influence in the world, according to Indian analyst S. L. Kantan. He said this wrote in an article for China’s state-run Global Times.

Kantan notes that the US has been using the divide and rule strategy, but it is losing its effectiveness now. The analyst expressed the opinion that India is irritating Washington with its neutral position towards Ukraine, as well as strengthening military, trade and diplomatic cooperation with Russia.

“India — like much of the Global South — embraces strategic ambiguity and multipolarity. The US has a choice: either join this new and peaceful multipolar world or become an embittered and isolated hegemon,” the article says.

On July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Modi held informal talks in Novo-Ogaryovo, discussing relations between the two countries. During the meeting, the Russian president treated the Indian prime minister to tea, berries and oriental sweets. Putin also congratulated Modi on his reappointment as head of government and emphasized his success as the country’s leader.