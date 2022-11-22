India lifted all covid entry restrictions from November 22. Information published on the site Ministry of Health of India.

On November 21, the country’s Ministry of Health released an updated version of the Guidelines for Travelers from Abroad, which now recommends that tourists be vaccinated, but is no longer a requirement.

“In light of the steady decline in the COVID-19 trajectory and the significant strides made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally and in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a revised version of the Guidelines for International Arrivals,” noted in the message.

In addition, the self-declaration of vaccination, which all air passengers had to download on the Air Suvidha portal, was canceled. Also, PCR tests are no longer required for entry.

On November 8, it was reported that the Emirate of Dubai canceled coronavirus vaccination certificates and PCR tests for tourists. Passengers traveling from or via Dubai are only required to comply with transit and travel requirements to their final destination. Thus, the emirate returned to pre-Covid rules for entering the emirate.

Earlier in the day, mandatory PCR tests for coronavirus for unvaccinated tourists were canceled by the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Previously, unvaccinated people required a negative PCR test to enter the emirate, taken 48 hours before departure.