The recent mission of the ambitious Indian space program is the launch, on Saturday, September 2, of the Aditya-L1 probe, which occurs ten days after the landing of an Indian probe on the unexplored south pole of the Moon, within the framework of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made the Asian country the first nation to reach the southernmost part of the satellite.

India successfully launched its first space mission to study the Sun with the Aditya-L1 probe (named after the Hindu deity of the Sun), this Saturday, September 2. The launch marks a new achievement for the Asian country’s space program, which last week became the first nation to land on the moon’s south pole.

The launch of the Aditya-L1 probe with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket took place at 11:50 a.m. (6:20 a.m. GMT) from the center of Sriharikota, in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, according to a live broadcast. of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

“Launch was successful, all normal,” an Indian Space Research Organization official announced from mission control as the spacecraft headed for the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere.

The mission carries scientific instruments to observe the outermost layers of the Sun on a four-month journey.

From now on Aditya-L1 will start its journey, after some ground maneuvers it will start its journey to point L1. A very long journey of nearly 125 days, ISRO chief Sreedhara Panicker Somanath said from the control center after confirming the successful takeoff.

Aditya will travel 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) to reach his destination, which represents one percent of the enormous distance between the Earth and the Sun. That point is noted for being gravitationally stable, since the attraction of the celestial bodies is in balance facilitating the continued observation of the star without being affected by eclipses or occultations.

Why is it important to study the Sun?

Aditya-L1 will study the outermost layers of the Sun, the photosphere, the chromosphere and the corona, through seven payloads, which will employ electromagnetic and particle detectors and magnetic fields, reported ISRO.

These tools have the objective of “obtaining information that helps to understand the problems of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, activities prior to solar flares and their characteristics, space weather dynamics, the study of particle propagation and fields in the interplanetary medium,” the Indian space agency said.

“This is a challenging mission for India,” astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury told NDTV on Friday, explaining that the mission’s probe will study coronal mass ejections, a periodic phenomenon in which huge discharges of plasma and magnetic energy from the Sun’s atmosphere. These explosions are so powerful that they can reach Earth and potentially disrupt the operation of satellites.

The mission also aims to shed light on the dynamics of other solar phenomena by imaging and measuring particles in the Sun’s upper atmosphere.

Aditya is traveling on the ISRO-designed 320-tonne PSLV XL rocket, which has been a mainstay of the Indian space program, powering previous launches to the Moon and Mars.

The mass of Aditya-L1 is 1480.7 kilograms and it is expected to remain in operation for about five years.

ISRO has not reported the mission’s budget, but local media estimate it to be around Rs 4,000 million, equivalent to more than $48 million.

A “low” budget space exploration

India is the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft





01:51 © France 24

With its most recent mission, India joins a select group of countries that have sent probes to study the Sun, including China, the United States, Japan, or the extinct West Germany (in collaboration with NASA), in addition to the Agency European Space Agency (ESA).

The South Asian nation has a space program with a relatively small budget, but one that has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe into lunar orbit in 2008.

Experts say India can keep costs down by copying and adapting existing technology, thanks to an abundance of highly-skilled engineers, who earn a fraction of the salaries of their foreign counterparts.

The successful landing on the lunar surface last month, a feat previously achieved only by Russia, the United States and China, cost less than $75 million.

India was the first Asian country to put a spacecraft into orbit around Mars in 2014 and plans to launch a three-day manned mission into Earth orbit next year.

It also plans a joint mission with Japan to send another probe to the Moon in 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus in the next two years.

With AFP and EFE