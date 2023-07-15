Space, India aims for the Moon: the Chandrayaan-3 mission has started

India has launched its ambitious mission to explore the south pole of the Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 probe should land between August 23 and 24, after the failed moon landing four years ago. The probe was launched with the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket at 14:35 (11.05 Italian time) from the center of Sriharikota in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The rocket will orbit the Earth before starting the 384,400-kilometer journey to the Moon, where it will enter orbit before landing. It will mass 3,900 kilograms and will have the capacity to operate during one lunar day, the equivalent of fourteen days on Earth.

The goal of the Indian organization is to reach the unexplored south pole of the Moon, by landing a probe on the surface with which to carry out scientific experiments and collect data on the mineral composition of the satellite and on the presence of water. If India achieves its goal, and the probe manages to land intact on the jagged surface of the lunar south pole, it will become the fourth country to succeed in such a mission, a feat so far achieved only by Russia, the United States and China.

India, third mission to explore the moon

All previous missions, however, have focused on the southern regions of the satellite and Chandrayaan-3 could be the first probe to land on the south pole. This is India’s third lunar exploration mission. The first was launched in 2008: Chandrayaan-1 circled the satellite more than 3,400 times without being able to land, between November 2008 and August 2009. The spacecraft discovered direct evidence of the presence of water on the Moon and an analysis of measurements made by Chandrayaan-1 with a NASA measurement instrument in 2018 confirmed the presence of multiple ice reserves in the permanently shadowed areas of the Moon, according to the US agency.

The Indian Space Agency has already tried in 2019 to land a probe on the south pole of the Moon with its second mission, Chandrayaan-2, which however crashed due to technical problems in reducing speed during landing. The new spacecraft has strengthened the landing module’s footings and improved the software. The results of the Indian space program are accentuated if we take into account that the Indian Department of Space (DoS), responsible for ISRO, has a budget of about 1.5 billion dollars this year against NASA’s 26 billion, resources limitations have not prevented the Indian organization from gaining a favorable reputation.

