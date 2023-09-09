The alliance, which includes the United States and Brazil as founding members, would help accelerate global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions goals by facilitating trade in biofuels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in remarks to the G20 leaders at the summit, “We are launching the Global Biofuels Alliance. India invites all of you to join this initiative.”

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in July that the alliance would provide assistance by promoting global biofuel trade, developing concrete policies on sharing lessons and enhancing the provision of technical support to national biofuel programs around the world.

India plans to build 12 biorefineries to produce fuel from materials including plant residues.