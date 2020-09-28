New Delhi If we look at the life expectancy level of the last decade in India, it has increased by hardly 0.4 percent. According to the data of the sample registration system done by the Census and the Registrar General Office, it has been revealed. The good news is that between 2014 and 2018 it was 69.4 years and it can be said to be much better than the life expectancy of 49.7 years of 1970-75.

In India, there is complete variation according to states and gender. Looking at the average age of a man in Chhattisgarh, it is less than 63 years whereas in Himachal Pradesh the average age of 81 is seen for a woman, which shows a difference of 18 years straight.

The average age of an Indian increases by about 3 years, if he lives in the first year of birth, then it clearly shows how the life expectancy of a newborn affects the average age figures of the country. In this respect, Uttar Pradesh has the second highest mortality rate of newborns, which is 43 and the average age level here increases to 4.4 years after completion of one year.

The average age of urban women in India is higher in every state and in Kerala and Uttarakhand, the average age of rural women is higher and they live more. The best cities in the country for urban women are Jammu and Kashmir where the life expectancy is 86.2 years and the average age of women in general is higher than men, except in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Now talk about the level of life expectancy of India in comparison to other countries of Asia, then firstly we will see that the life expectancy of Japan is 84.5 years, which is the best among the big nations and the current situation of India is there Japan reached only in 1960. Talking about China, you will find that its Mortality Rate is 76.7 years and India’s current Mortality Rate was achieved by China only in 1990. Even Bangladesh’s mortality rate is 72.1 years, Nepal’s 70.5 years which is much better than India’s life expectancy level. This data is based on the Human Development Report of the United Nations which came in the year 2019.