India | Kite strings covered in glass powder tear people apart at a festival in India: six dead and 130 injured

Six a person has died of serious neck injuries during an annual kite flying festival in the state of Gujarat on India’s west coast. Three of the dead are children. In addition, 176 people were injured.

An Indian news agency reports on the matter, among others Press Trust of India (PTI) and the British The Guardian -magazine.

Hundreds of people turned up over the weekend to fly kites for the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat. Some of the participants had coated the strings of their kites with glass powder. The idea in strengthening the string is that the string would break other participants’ strings in the air.

The practice is old and nowadays prohibited. When a sharp string hits a person instead of another kite, the consequences can be life-threatening. Some still do it: pilots often use a string covered with crushed, colored glass or metal in their kites.

Officials told PTI that even complete bystanders got tangled up in Gujarat. One of the cords cut the two-year-old’s neck, and he died of his injuries despite hospital treatment.

According to PTI in total, 130 people received cuts and 46 people were injured when they fell from a height during kite flying.

Police in Ahmedabad, the largest city in the state of Gujarat, were in advance asked for, that the participants would not use the “deadly Chinese manja” to fly the kites. Manja is a substance made of glass that can be used to coat the kite string to make it durable and sharp.

Anti-Manja activist Jayesh Shinde said The Times of India according to which the authorities have not done enough to enforce the ban on drinking.

“Citizens should not have to pay for the government’s indifferent attitude. If the official ban is not implemented, the government should offer compensation to the victims,” ​​he told the newspaper.

Kite flying is a popular pastime in India, and injuries and deaths from kites are common. Animals also suffer: the strings coated with glass powder, among other things, tear the wings of birds and may kill them.