Japan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Yasuhide Nakayama, described India as the ‘Gravity Center of Asia’, saying that his country wants to see India more committed to the four-nation coalition quadco. In an interview to a private news channel, Nakayama also expressed concern over the increasing challenges posed by Chinese military aggression in the region’s critical shipping area.He said that it is necessary that like-minded countries increase their cooperation to deal with this situation. Nakayama said that Japan, India, the United States and Australia understand the importance of the democratic system and the free and open Indian Pacific region and expect the ‘Quad’ to emerge as an important group in the future. Significantly, the quad group includes Japan, India, America and Australia.

According to the interview statement issued by the channel, the Japanese Deputy Minister of Defense said, “I personally know India’s stance and I am personally more committed to protecting the free and open Indian Pacific region from India. Urge. “He said,” We want to see a strong India. India is the center of gravity of Asia and it is quite important. We love India and want to see India more committed to the quad. ”

In response to a question about the corona virus, Nakayama said that the Chinese government and the World Health Organization have to tell the world about it. In response to a question about the Chinese military’s provocation along the Line of Actual Control with India, Nakayama said that Japan wants both countries to normalize the situation in the region, as well as suggested that Tokyo prefers the Middle Way in this matter .