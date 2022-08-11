Without a visa in India, Federico Negri is in prison for forgetfulness

A 29 year old Italian got into serious trouble and now risks up to 8 years from prison in India. His fault was that he had crossed a bridge that connects Nepal And India without having a visa from the country of arrival. “Mom I’m going to India for embark And go back home. I’m fine. I’m happy. “This was – reads the Corriere della Sera – the last call of Federico Negri to his family who lives in the province of Alexandria, dated July 5. Then his parents didn’t know anything about him. “Until a policeman he came knocking on my door – says mother Silvana -. She said to me: “His son is fine. But he was arrested“. An unpaid fee of 40 euros turned it into a clandestine not allowed to stay on territory.

“Now – continues her mother Silvana at Corriere – we hope that the Government help us. Our son is not a terrorist. He has never done anything illegal. We also appeal to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Someone will have to help us. ”Back in 2017 he had been out for two years going in Kazakhstanin Thailand, in Burma. And again Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar. “At each goal reached, he works to support himself and be able to help populations of the place – says mother Silvana -. You worked as a cook, a house painter. She always has the idea of ​​having to donate. She wants to live like this, he is a free spirit“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

