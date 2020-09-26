Highlights: Defense cooperation between India and Israel is moving fast

India plans to develop hi-tech weapon systems with Israel

A group of top executives has been formed to oversee the various joint projects.

Israel sent weapons to Kargil War and the relationship between the two countries started on a new footing

What China won the war of 1962 by deception, it made fraud the basis of campaigns against India. Now, when India is losing water on its attempts to grab land by deception, China has risen. The sad news for him is that his future is going to increase as India has moved towards a robust arrangement to defeat China on every front, from bullying to being a real face-to-face battlefield.



Under this, India along with Israel plans to develop a complete system of sophisticated weapons. For this, a new sub-group was formed on Thursday under the Joint Working Group on Defense Cooperation on defense cooperation led by the Secretary of Defense of India and Israel.

The main work of the Sub-Working Group on Defene Industrial Cooperation on this defense industrial cooperation is technology transfer, joint development and production of defense equipment, technical security, artificial intelligence, innovation. ) And third countries have to ensure joint exports. Israel has stood at the fourth position in the list of arms suppliers to India for nearly two decades. He exports about $ 1 billion (about Rs 70 billion) worth of military exports to India every year.

A senior official said, “Now that India’s defense industry is also strengthening, then there is a need to increase the projects of common development and production along with research and development (R&D) between the two countries.” “Israel is a world leader in missiles, sensors, cyber security and virus defense sub-systems,” he said. Nonetheless, Sanjay Jaju, joint secretary of defense industry and production in the Indian Ministry of Defense and Eyal Calif, director of Asia and Pacific Region in the Israeli Ministry of Defense, is the leader of the newly formed sub-group.



India and Israel are becoming closer in defense

Keep in mind that this initiative has come at a time when the next generation of Barak-8 missile systems for surface-to-air hitting are being included in the Indian armed forces. These are part of the joint projects of three Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) worth more than Rs 30 thousand crore.

Israeli companies such as IAI, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Elbit and Alsta Systems have also set up seven joint ventures with Indian companies. Under this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Kalyani Group and Rafael Advanced Systems on Thursday.

Indian army has these weapons of Israel

Defense cooperation with Israel started strengthening when Israel sent weapons to India in emergency situations during the Kargil War with Pakistan in 1999. After the coming of the Modi government in 2014, defense relations between the two countries strengthened further. The Indian Armed Forces have so far included Falcon Awaks and Heron, Searcher-2 and Harlop drones in their fleet, from Barak Anti-Missile Defense Systems and Spider Quick-Reaction Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems.

Also, India has bought python and derby air-to-air missiles from Israel to Crystal Mage and Spice-2000 bomb. In February last year, the Spice-2000 bomb was used to destroy the terrorist base in Balakot, Pakistan.

Many of India’s defense deals with Israel are currently in the pipeline. The Indian Air Force is going to deal with two more Falcon Awaks. The Defense Acquisition Council, led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, last month decided to speed up the ‘Project Cheetah’ under which Heron drones with laser-guided bombs, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles as well as other precision Guided weapons are also to be purchased.