Because India is the real key to global balance

If there is a crucial country for understanding future global balances, it is India. And from different points of view, including the economic one as well as the geopolitical one. That India where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived on Thursday 2 March and where the G20 foreign ministers’ summit is being held is a country that is protagonist of an ascent of its economic and diplomatic importance. It also occupies a special position thanks to its historic policy of non-alignment that continues today, despite the opposing forces and despite the fact that the United States considers the partnership with New Delhi crucial to contain the real long-term rival identified by the Pentagon, namely China.

Many analysts argue that this will be the Indian decade. In the October World Economic Outlook update, the International Monetary Fund has confirmed India as the locomotive of the world with a 2023 GDP of 6.1% and 6.8% next year. Already in 2022 it grew faster than China. In 2022 the high growth rate of 2021 was confirmed with a nominal GDP of 3,534 billion dollars and per capita of 2,515 dollars.

The country is grappling with a job crisis caused by the pandemic, especially in the informal economy, but it is in any case already now among the top trading powers in the world. High technology represents about 11% of total exports. India is the third largest country in the world for the number of technology start-ups (about 25,000 companies founded between 2011 and 2021), after the United States and China; India’s startup ecosystem is valued at around $330 billion and employs around one million people.

Economic growth and population boom

Not only. Another advantage for India is the demographic growth that continues to expand an already immense market, which is also enriching itself, thus making it more attractive for exports and high quality international productions. This year the historic overtaking of China should take place, with India thus becoming the most populous nation in the world. An episode which, even on a symbolic level, is perceived by India as a great opportunity to see its role grow on the regional and global scene.

But India’s role is also decisive on the strategic front. We are not at the time of the cold war and the clear division into two blocks, but certainly the war in Ukraine has contributed to exacerbate spirits and to propose a more or less artificial separation between liberal democracies and autocracies. The ties between Russia and the West have been largely severed, while now there is the risk of reaching a partial decoupling also with China.

India, in its tradition, has so far managed to stay in the middle. On the one hand, he is a member of the Quad, the quadrilateral platform which also includes the USA, Japan and Australia which collaborates in particular on the security front and which some imagine or imagined as a potential Asian version of NATO. On the other hand, India is also part of the Brics together with China and Russia, as well as theShanghai Cooperation Organization, intergovernmental body which once again includes Beijing and Moscow, as well as the former Soviet republics of Central Asia and (from this year) also Iran. Not exactly the kind of company that Washington and its allies like.

The US is betting on India against China, but New Delhi continues its non-alignment

It’s not all. India has made numerous defense agreements with several Asian countries, from Vietnam to Japan to Australia. But at the same time he continues to import weapons from Russia, a tradition which has been carried on for several decades and which has certainly not been interrupted by the war in Ukraine which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never even openly condemned. Indeed, India has exponentially increased imports of oil and gas from Russia, thus providing economic support to Moscow.

Despite this, few in the US and Europe have complained. This is because many countries see India as a commercial opportunity, with many who would like to increase exports and rebalance the trade balance, such as Italy for example. But also and above all because the US sees India as one of the pillars of its Indo-Pacific strategy. And they slowly hope to pull New Delhi out of its traditional ambiguity (or rather non-alignment) in foreign policy.

Reports in recent days say, for example, that India is close to approving an agreement to purchase armed high-altitude drones from the United States, in an attempt to counter a more assertive Chinese position on the disputed Himalayan border. The purchase of advanced MQ-9B drones – equipped with anti-submarine warfare capabilities as well as land-attack and anti-ship missiles – would also boost the Indian Navy’s surveillance efforts in the Indian Ocean, where China’s naval presence has grown a lot in recent years.

