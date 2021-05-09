India is seeking the help of former army doctors as Corona injuries increase

India’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that the authorities will seek the help of hundreds of former army doctors to support the healthcare system as the country faces record numbers of COVID-19 injuries and deaths amid angry calls for a comprehensive lockdown in the country.

About 400 medical officers are expected to work under an 11-month contract, the ministry said in a press release, adding that other military doctors from the army will provide online consultations.

Coronavirus cases and deaths in India are at unprecedented levels every two or three days. The deaths jumped by more than 4,000 cases for the second day in a row on Sunday.

Many states imposed strict lockdown measures over the past month to curb the spread of the virus, while other states announced restrictions on movement and closed movie theaters, restaurants and shopping centers.

But pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the nationwide lockdown that was imposed during the first wave last year.

The Medical Association of India, the umbrella under which all doctors and surgeons fall, called for the imposition of a “comprehensive, well-planned and pre-announced” general isolation throughout the country instead of the “intermittent” night curfews and state restrictions for a few days at a time.

And the Indian Ministry of Health recorded 4,092 deaths during the past twenty-four hours, which brought the total deaths to 242,362. Injuries rose by 403,738 cases, a number close to the record peak, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.