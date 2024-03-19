India is making strong progress in the chip industry, relying on its strategic directions and vast resources, based on its awareness that this industry represents the engine of the global digital economy. Not only that, but “India wants to be among the five largest semiconductor producers in the world during the next five years,” according to Statements by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics, IT, Railways and Telecom of India.

