Highlights: Tension persists between India and China forces

Indian Army reaches six hills in last three weeks

But India’s army is at the height in Magar Hill, Gurung Hill, Rejang La

China’s attempts to capture these places failed, only when the bullets fired

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China is in a panic after being defeated by the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh. The next round of military talks between the two countries could not be held because China has not confirmed the date. The reason for his daze is that in the last three weeks, the Army has reached six new heights on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Chinese army also wanted to reach these mountainous areas, but India showed cleverness. Between 29 August and the second week of September, the army personnel controlled these six major hill features without being noticed.

China shocked by the success of India – upset

Top government sources news agency ANI said, “The Indian Army has reached six new heights between August 29 and the second week of September. But near Hill, Gurung Hill, Rechin La, Rejang La, Mokhapri and Figure 4 At the heights of our jawans are present. ” These places were lying vacant and Indian troops achieved a strategic edge even before the Chinese troops reached there. According to sources, due to the frustration of the Chinese failing to reach the heights, the bullets were fired at the border after a long time. At least three incidents of air firing occurred on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

China increased troops after action

Sources clarified that the black top and helmet top are across the LAAC. Where the Indian soldiers are, they come towards this area of ​​LAAC. After this action by India, the Chinese army has deployed 3,000 additional troops to Rejang La and Rechin La. This includes PLA’s Infantry and Armored Units personnel. The Moldo unit of China Army has been fully activated. In the last few weeks, the Chinese army has increased the number of troops significantly.

Monitoring is being done at the top level

There has been no positive progress in dialogue from the Chinese side. There have been repeated attempts of encroachment by the Chinese Army. After this, the Indian Army is continuously conducting operations in which strategic heights are being reached. These operations are monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane.