Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is on the forefront in the global fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic and is determined to provide quality and affordable medicines to the world. He said that many of the Corona vaccines are under development in the country and many are in advanced stage. We have started working on the vaccine delivery system.Modi, addressing the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 in a virtual manner, said that today India is witnessing a decline in the number of Kovid cases per day. The recovery rate in India is 88%. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a lockdown. The use of masks was encouraged. We were among the first countries to do a rapid antigen test. In India, we have a strong and vibrant scientific community. We also have good scientific institutions. He has been India’s biggest force in fighting COVID19 during the last few months

The Prime Minister said that those societies will create the future which will invest in science and innovation. But there should be a wider view for this. Science and innovation have to be invested in advance, so that it can benefit at the right time. He said that this meeting was to be held in India but it could not happen due to the circumstances arising out of Corona. This is the strength of technology that even this epidemic cannot keep us apart.