India on Saturday surpassed Brazil in the world in terms of total number of cases. On Sunday, there has also been a relief news about the Corona vaccine amid growing cases. Negotiations are underway at several levels between India and Russia over the supply and production of the recently launched Corona vaccine of Russia. Russia’s Ambassador to India Nikolay Kushadev has informed about this.

The world’s first Corona vaccine was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 11 August. The name of this vaccine is Sputnik V. The supply of vaccine, joint production and other issues are being discussed with Russia. Let me tell you that according to the Lancet Journal, no serious side effects of this vaccine have been revealed in the initial trial.

Russia proposed regarding vaccine

Official sources have informed our associate newspaper Times of India that Russia has shared with India the methods of cooperation regarding Sputnik V. The Indian government is currently studying it closely. Russia’s Ambassador Kushadev said that the vaccine would be used on a large scale (in other countries as well) after some necessary technical procedures.

There will be talks about vaccine on foreign minister’s visit to Russia as well

It is believed that the Corona vaccine will also be discussed during the recent visit of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Russia. Let us tell you that from this week Russia is going to make Corona vaccine Sputnik V available for common citizens. The vaccine has been developed by the Gamalaya Research Institute of Moscow in collaboration with the Russian Ministry of Defense as a base for adenoviruses.