Indian security services are investigating the possibility of 155mm Indian artillery shells hitting Ukraine. The publication reported this on January 5 The Economic Times.

According to the newspaper's sources, Moscow recently brought to the attention of New Delhi concerns about the alleged supply of Indian-made ammunition to Ukraine through Europe. It is assumed that Ukraine could receive Indian 155-mm artillery shells in the third quarter of 2023.

“Since India is not among the countries supplying ammunition to Ukraine, it is suspected that the ammunition was sent to Kyiv by a third party through Slovenia or Poland,” the publication said.

The newspaper, citing sources, emphasized that Indian security services are actively studying the possibility of Indian-made artillery entering a third country through arms dealers or in collusion with a partner country. Suspicion falls on one of the Western countries as a possible intermediary who purchased 155-mm shells in India and subsequently redirected them to Ukraine through a European state, the publication noted. Some sources also claim that this country may be a member of NATO.

In turn, on Thursday, January 4, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal at a briefing, answering a question about media reports about the presence of Indian shells in Ukraine, denied New Delhi’s involvement in such supplies.

“We have also seen some media reports regarding this matter. We can categorically say that we did not send any of these artillery ammunition to Ukraine,” the publication quoted The Economic Times his words.

The newspaper also emphasized that India insists that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The day before, on January 4, the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, said that Washington would continue to help Kyiv, but the support would not be the same as in 2022-2023.

As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba said on January 3, Kiev does not have a plan B in case of a shortage of military assistance from the West.

At the same time, former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, political scientist Oleg Soskin, said that the West is not arming Ukraine properly.

Also, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the package of American aid sent to Kyiv on December 27 will be the last until additional funds are allocated by Congress.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.