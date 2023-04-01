The Indian Meteorological Department said today, Saturday, that most parts of the country, except for parts of the northwest and the Indian peninsula, are expected to witness higher than usual maximum temperatures from April to June, according to the Press Trust of India.
The Meteorological Authority stated that it is expected that most parts of central, eastern and northwest India will witness a heat wave for days when temperatures reach higher rates than usual at this time of the year.
“Most parts of the country are expected to witness temperatures above normal extremes during the 2023 hot weather season from April to June, except for the south of the Indian Peninsula and some parts of the northwest,” the meteorological department said.
#India #experiencing #higher #normal #temperatures
Leave a Reply