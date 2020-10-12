Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that everyone will have to tie up with more than one vaccine manufacturer to protect people from corona virus infection. He also said that there is a need to ensure that the most vulnerable groups get it first.

The minister said, “Considering the large population size of India, a vaccine or vaccine manufacturer will not be able to meet vaccination requirements across the country. Therefore, we are ready to assess the feasibility of introducing several Corona vaccines in the country according to their availability for the Indian population. ”

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the government has not taken any decision at present on the approval of emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine in India. The minister said that the Feluda paper strip investigation to locate the corona could be started in the next few weeks.

Harsh Vardhan said that currently the Kovid-19 vaccine is in the first, second and third stages of human clinical trials… awaiting results. The Health Minister was interacting with his fans of social media on the Sunday Dialogue platform.

“To ensure the safety of patients, adequate safety and effective data will be needed to allow emergency use of the vaccine,” he said. Further action will depend on the data. The minister had previously stated that the Kovid-19 vaccine may be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Denying speculation about giving Kovid-19 vaccination priority to young and working people for economic reasons, Harshvardhan said, “The priority of groups to vaccinate Kovid-19 will depend on two main things – professional threat and Risk of infection, risk of serious illness and rising mortality. ”

On the issue of how the government plans to introduce the Kovid-19 vaccine, he said the idea is that initially the vaccine supply will be available in limited quantities.

The minister said, “Prioritizing vaccine supply in a large country like India depends on many factors such as risk of infection, spread of other diseases among different population groups, mortality among Kovid-19 cases and many more. He said that India is looking at the availability of different types of vaccines, some of which may be appropriate for a specific age group while others may not be suitable for that age group.