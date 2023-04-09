India will start training in hospitals nationwide, tomorrow, Monday, to test its readiness to confront the emerging Corona virus, in light of the high number of new infections.

Both public and private facilities are expected to participate in the training to prepare for a possible wave of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Today, Sunday, the Indian Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying that Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia will visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the city of Jahjar on Monday to follow up on the training.

In a meeting held on Friday, Mandavia urged the states’ health ministers to visit hospitals and follow up on the exercises. He also advised them to review preparations in district administrations and with health officials.

According to recently published statistics, the total number of injuries in India reached 44,729,284, and the death toll was 530,901.