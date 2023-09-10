Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the group’s leaders to hold a virtual meeting in November to review progress on the policies proposed and the goals announced at the summit.

“Our responsibility is to look at the proposals that have been made to see ways to accelerate progress on them,” he said in a statement.

On Saturday, the group issued a leaders’ declaration that refrained from criticizing Russia over the war but highlighted the human suffering caused by the conflict and called on all countries not to use force to seize territory.

The consensus announcement came as a surprise. In the weeks leading up to the summit, sharply differing views on the Russian war raised concerns about the summit being derailed, and the West called on member states to criticize Moscow over the war, and Moscow responded that it would block any decision that did not serve its position.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who headed the Russian delegation, said that the summit was a success for India as well as for countries located in the global south, developing countries.

He added in a press conference that the position of the countries of the Global South helped ensure that the Ukrainian conflict did not dominate the agenda of the G20 summit.

“India has already united the G20 members from the global South,” he added.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that the summit declaration “does a good job of defending the principle that states may not use force to seek to seize territory or violate the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or political independence of other states.”

Germany and Britain also praised the decision, but Ukraine said it was “nothing to be proud of.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that the G20, which was established to resolve international economic issues, is not necessarily the place that is expected to make diplomatic progress on the war in Ukraine.

But he added in a press conference that the G20 announcement does not represent a diplomatic victory for Russia, which appeared isolated during the summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Russian aggression against Ukraine could shake the foundations of the G20.

Back to the grain agreement

The G20 agreed to have the African Union, which includes 55 countries, join it as a permanent member representing the countries of the Global South in the group.

Lavrov also said that Russia would return to the Black Sea agreement, which allows Ukraine to export grains if its demands are met. Russia withdrew from the agreement in July because its demands for implementing an agreement that eased restrictions on its exports of food and fertilizers were not met.

Russian Interfax news agency quoted Svetlana Lukash, Russia’s representative in the group, as saying, “This was one of the most difficult G20 summits in the forum’s nearly twenty-year history… It took nearly 20 days to agree on the declaration before the summit and five days here.”

She continued, “This was not only due to some disagreements on the issue of Ukraine, but also due to differing positions on all major issues, most notably the issues of climate change and the transition to low-carbon energy systems…”

A European Union official, who requested anonymity, said on Sunday that the Ukraine war was the most controversial issue before a consensus was reached, according to Reuters.

The official praised India’s strong leadership, adding that Brazil and South Africa also played a crucial role in converging views.

The Russian-Ukrainian war that broke out in 2022 caused tens of thousands of deaths, displaced millions, and resulted in economic turmoil around the world.