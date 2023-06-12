NEW DELHI — In a country where great industrial and political fortunes are often tied to a vast, interlocking rail system, India has lavished public resources on new trains, but has spent far less on ensuring the safety of existing ones. They are on their tracks.

Those decisions loomed large after a devastating train accident that killed at least 275 people in eastern India on June 2. Investigators said they were focused on the possibility that a signal failure could have caused the three-train wreck, the worst rail accident to hit the country in years.

The accident, which also injured more than 1,100 people, occurred when a passenger train heading at around 130 km/h towards Chennai took the wrong tracks and collided with a parked freight train, authorities said. The derailed carriages of the first train then struck a second passenger train going in the opposite direction.

Over the past few years, India has been polishing up its long dilapidated infrastructure like never before, with its railways being one of the main beneficiaries. The government spent nearly $30 billion on the rail system in the last fiscal year, 15 percent more than the year before.

But the amount spent on basic track maintenance and other safety measures has been falling. A report last year from India’s auditor general, an independent office, found that less money was being allocated to road renovation work and that officials had not even spent the full amount set aside.

With more than 20 million passengers traveling on India’s railways every day, a politician cannot go wrong by pouring money into the system, and that is precisely what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done. The budget for the rail system, one of the largest in the world, is five times larger this year than when he took office.

But most of Modi’s initiatives have been aimed at improving speed and convenience. He regularly praises the new higher-fare Vande Bharat electric trains connecting larger cities and has made a Japanese-style bullet train an early priority.

The government says the investment is part of an effort to bring India’s railways up to a world-class standard and attract investment from abroad.

Traveling by train in India remains much safer than ever. Derailments averaged 475 per year from 1980 to about the turn of the century. In the decade leading up to 2021, that number dropped to just over 50, according to a study by rail officials.

The number of serious rail accidents has also dropped, to 22 in fiscal year 2020 from more than 300 annually 20 years ago. As of 2020, India had recorded no passenger fatalities in rail accidents for two years in a row. Until 2017, more than 100 passengers died each year.

Under Modi, India has gone on a spending frenzy, with its finance ministry and the World Bank hoping private companies will follow the government’s lead and invest more money in the economy. Transport, including railways, plays an important role in this increase in spending.

To promote home-made safety technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian Railway Minister, put on quite a show three months ago by placing himself and the Chairman of the Railway Board in two trains on a collision course. The idea was to flaunt a new system, called Kavach, or armor. The trains sped toward each other on a single track. At a distance of 400 meters, the system applied the brakes automatically.

But the system has been installed on only a small fraction of India’s trains, covering some 1,450 kilometers of the total route, which stretches more than 64,000 kilometers. It was not used by the trains that collided on June 2, and an Opposition politician, Mamata Banerjee, a former Minister of Railways, pointed to it.

“If the train had had the device, this would not have happened,” he told reporters.

Vaishnaw, whose resignation has already been demanded in some quarters, rejected the suggestion: “This accident has nothing to do with the collision avoidance system.”

Sameer Yasir, Mujib Mashal, and Suhasini Raj contributed reporting to this article.

By: Alex Travelli