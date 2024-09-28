The city police Bombay launched an investigation into allegations of illegal ticket sales for the upcoming concert of Coldplayafter tickets sold out within hours and soon appeared on resale sites.

The Economic Crimes Unit (EOW) this Saturday summoned the executive director of the sales platform BookMyShow, official agent for the concerts that will take place next January, the Indian businessman Ashish Hemrajani and the technical chief of the company, the police reported today.

The investigation began after a complaint for alleged irregularities widespread in the official ticket sales process, which took place last weekend.

Sales began on Saturday, The website crashed a few hours after starting and tens of thousands of fans were left without tickets, causing great disappointment.

The intense demand drove the black market, with prices that skyrocketed to exorbitant levels in the reselling platformswhile the official sales page remained down.

On the official website, BookMyShowthe seat in the general area was located in the 2,500 rupees (almost 30 dollars), while on resale platforms, such as Viagogoappeared in up to 350 dollars.

Social media users have accused BookMyShow already collude resale platforms to artificially inflate prices.

Despite BookMyShow has denied any wrongdoing and has filed a formal complaint with the authorities, Distrust among users persists, with accusations of a coordinated effort between the official ticketing platform and resale markets.

The research aims to determine whether there were irregularities or fraudulent activities which contributed to inflated ticket prices and widespread disappointment among fans.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Bombay on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025. The band has not performed in India since 2016, when they attended the Global Citizen Festival.

The growing Indian middle class, with greater purchasing power, meant from the beginning an overwhelming demand for the shows, which will welcome only 50,000 people each night.

EFE AGENCY