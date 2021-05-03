India Indian ruling party loses election in major state, holding elections in the middle of the corona raised criticism

India has been voted in five state elections in recent weeks.

In India prime minister NarendraModin the Hindu nationalist BJP suffered an election defeat on Sunday in a major state election.

The party lost became 90 million inhabitants in West Bengal, where the election victory was taken by the Social Democratic opposition party TMC. The BJP campaigned fiercely in the state to overthrow TMC’s dominance, but despite the campaigning, TMC was in power for the third time.

India has been voted in five state elections in recent weeks. According to the results reported on Sunday, the BJP secured a victory in the state of Assam, but did not make significant gains elsewhere, says BBC.

It was previously estimated that the very difficult corona situation in India could affect the support of the ruling party.

The election campaign has also been estimated to have been one of the reasons for the deteriorating coronary situation in the country, in addition to religious gatherings. Some Indians have criticized the fact that the election was even held in the midst of a severe coronary crisis, says New York Times.