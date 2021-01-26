India Indian farmers’ protest movement expands – Delhi protest turns into violent clash, police use tear gas

Indian farmers have been protesting against the agricultural reforms of Prime Minister Narendra Mod’s government for a couple of months now.

Mumbai

Tear gas your showers and batons swayed on Tuesday in the Indian capital, Delhi, when an initially peaceful demonstration of tens of thousands of farmers gave birth to a violent clash in the Red Fort area of ​​Delhi.

At least one protester died after falling off the tractor. The Indian government shut down some internet services to prevent unrest from escalating.

Most of the protesters stayed on a pre-arranged route far from the center, but twenty tractors detached from the main procession and advanced, crashing into concrete and other obstacles all the way to the Red Fort in Delhi’s Old Town.

Indian farmers have demonstrated their prime minister Narendra Modin government reforms since the end of November. The first protesters were from the states of Punjab and Haryana. Most of the protests have gone smoothly, but the police have on several occasions resorted to water cannons and tear gas.

A tractor procession of Indian farmers congested the roads leading to Delhi on Tuesday.­

According to farmers, 100,000 tractors took part in the demonstration. The police estimate was 30,000.

Tuesday’s demonstration was historic, as at the same time as the protests, the Indian Defense Forces bulged their military muscles in a grandiose celebration parade on Republic Day in the same city. Republic Day celebrates the Constitution of India, which, among other things, guarantees equal opportunities, justice and freedom for all citizens.

Several and exhausting rounds of negotiations between farmers ’associations and the government have time and time again ended in a dead end. At the same time, demonstrations have taken place in more and more places across India. Farmers have also received support for their demands from other professions ranging from academia to Bollywood stars and industrial workers.

About 60 per cent of India’s more than 1.4 billion people earn their living from farming. Cultivation methods are rudimentary in most states, with low productivity and almost no profitability. Workers and their often large families endure with miserable incomes.

The protesters gathered in front of the Red Fort in Delhi.­

“Six years ago, Modi promised that if we vote for him, our income will go up by 50 percent,” said the farmer activist Vijay Javandiya in a telephone interview. He was driving towards his home after taking part in protests in Delhi in a much calmer, regional demonstration between Mumbai and Kolkata.

“We had 200 tractors and 5,000 farmers involved,” says cotton-growing Javandiya.

He is thoroughly disappointed with the government’s agricultural policy, which he calls anti-farmers.

“Promises have not been fulfilled. Vice versa. The big companies will be allowed to deprive farmers in the market, ”he almost shouts on the phone and vows that Mod will not get votes from the countryside in the next election.

The votes of farmers are an important catch in the Indian elections.

“He has shown that he is not a democratic leader. Dissatisfaction is on the rise anyway, as conditions are deteriorating and unemployment is rising, ”says Javandiya.

Conflict at its core is a bundle of three legislative changes that ran through the Indian parliament in September amid corona chaos.

The Indian parliament had never met since March, but an 18-day emergency session passed laws that the government said would liberalize markets and raise farmers ’incomes.

According to farmers, the laws will lead the state to stop buying agricultural products at a minimum price and hand over the market to big companies that pay farmers a base price and collect good money from consumers.

The government has agreed to postpone the entry into force of the laws to some extent, but this has not been enough for farmers. If no agreement is reached in subsequent negotiations, farmers are threatening to march to Delhi in greater numbers on the first day of February as the government presents its budget for next year.

January in the last days, however, a solution can be reached, the union leader believes.

“We are confident that the historic, well-supported and peaceful movement will succeed in its goal,” says the Secretary General of the Indian Agricultural Workers ’Union. Vikram Singh in a telephone interview.

According to him, the farmers ‘and farm workers’ movement operates peacefully and in consultation.

“However, it is possible that the protesters will be subjected to violence by the authorities,” he says.