India India restricts movement in Kashmir after burial of separatist leader, protests in the region

The death on Wednesday of Syed Ali Shah Geelan, who advocated for Kashmir independence, has caused unrest in the Muslim-majority, controversial area.

In India In the Kashmir region, authorities have restricted the movement and communication of people until Friday.

Security forces have been brought into the area, and mobile and telephone networks have been cut off. Residents have also been ordered to stay at home.

In the background is the proponent of Kashmir independence Syed Ali Shah Geelanin, 91, Wednesday’s death and a burial on Thursday morning in Srinagar. There have been demonstrations in the area since his death.

The situation in Kashmir was reported by news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others.

Geelani was one of the most important political leaders in Kashmir and for years led a separatist alliance uniting various actors. Kashmir is a disputed territory that both India and Pakistan claim to belong to and have fought three wars over it.

Officially, Kashmir is divided into separate territories ruled by India, Pakistan and China.

Geelani was buried in a cemetery near his home before sunrise at the request of Indian security forces. The son of Geelan, Syed Naseem Geelanin, according to which the funeral was organized against the wishes of the family, and the family was unable to attend the funeral.

“About three in the morning, the police rushed into our home and took our father’s body,” Naseem Geelani told AFP.

The family and Geelani themselves hoped to be buried in the Srinagar Martyrs’ Cemetery along with other Kashmir separatists. However, the authorities rejected the request.

Armed forces near Geelan’s home and elsewhere in Srinagar have monitored main roads and checkpoints.

Some Kashmiri people opposed the restrictions and threw stones at security forces.

However, the Kashmir police chief told Reuters that the security situation in the region is under control.

Indian Kashmir is home to the largest number of Hindus in the various states, but the majority are still Muslims. The area has often been involved with the country in long-standing conflicts between Hindu and Muslim populations.

The last time the situation in Kashmir escalated in the fall of 2019 was when the Hindu nationalist government of India took self-government from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

