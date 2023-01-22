India | India ordered Twitter and YouTube to block videos of a BBC documentary critical of the prime minister

The Hindu nationalist government was trashed over allegations related to the 2002 Gujarat riots in a documentary that follows the career of Narendra Modi, who was the state’s prime minister at the time.

of India authorities have ordered social media companies Twitter and YouTube to block several videos and links to them from their services. The Qatari media reported on the matter al-Jazeera.

The videos that angered India’s Hindu nationalist government originated the BBC of a new documentary that is critical of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s for action in the 2002 riots in the state of Gujarat. Modi was the then Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Senior Advisor, Ministry of Communications, India Kanchan Gupta tweeted on Saturdaythat Twitter and YouTube have complied with the regulations.

“This malicious series, produced by Britain’s state-owned and state-funded broadcaster, has been found to be propaganda that lacks objectivity and reflects the BBC’s colonial mindset,” Gupta wrote.

The order concerned several of the BBC’s two-part documentary series India: The Modi Question videos related to the first episode on YouTube, in addition to which India demanded the removal of more than 50 Twitter messages that had published links to these videos.

of India the Hindu nationalist Modi, who later became prime minister, has been accused of watching through his fingers and even encouraging the violent riots in Gujarat in 2002, in which more than a thousand people were killed.

Most of the victims were Muslims. A BBC documentary series following Modi’s political career brought to light a report by the British government, according to which the events in Gujarat met all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.