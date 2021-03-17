India India has a glass roof that can’t be passed with money: Muslims tell HS how to miss a home because of their own name

Discrimination is commonplace for Muslims in India, and the situation has worsened during the reign of Hindu nationalists.

Mumbai

Abde Mannan Yusuf belongs to the Mumbai cream. He is a retired journalist, from a prosperous family, and his wife is a former Supreme Court judge. He knows the decision makers, and the decision makers know him.

We meet him near his home at a private club, next to Mumbai’s most significant cricket stadium. Next door runs the famous beach boulevard, where you can see the sun setting over the Arabian Sea.

Mumbai’s seafront promenade, Marine Drive, passes Wankhede Cricket Stadium.­

The Garware Club’s cafés, green courtyard, gym and swimming pool can be enjoyed for a subscription fee of around € 30,000.

One would think that the doors of such a club would open their doors to anything, but India has a glass roof that no money can pass through.

Abde Mannan Yusuf­

“A few stone’s throw away is an even more luxurious club. Muslims have nothing to do there, ”Yusuf laughs.

“That’s just the way it is.”

Yusuf says he came across the same wall when buying an apartment.

“The price had been agreed with the broker. Everything was fine until I met a salesman who said he can’t sell to a Muslim. ”

Yusuf says that he also had an eyeball at the check-in at Mumbai Airport, for example, on his way to his daughter’s university in Cambridge.

“My passion was blamed for a long time, and additional forces were alerted to the scene. A Muslim going on a plane is considered a potential terrorist. ”

In India has about 1.4 billion inhabitants, of which more than 200 million are Muslims. Islam is the second largest religion in the country after Hinduism.

The Mumbai metropolitan area has a relatively small number of Muslims, an estimated one-fifth of the twenty million inhabitants.

Mosques in Dharavi, Mumbai, one of the largest slums in the world.­

The boys washed the goat before it was slaughtered for an Islamic id al-adha celebration in Mumbai last August.­

According to the Constitution, India is a secular state, but in reality religion is mixed with politics.

No one officially admits discrimination against Muslims in the housing market, for example, but sales announcements use circular terms. For example, “vegetarian only” brutalizes Muslims from buyers.

Reader Ghazala Jamil of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, says that Muslims have been discriminated against and there have been individual acts of violence against them throughout Indian independence. Still, Jamil agrees with many other experts that the situation has worsened in recent years.

India has been led by the Prime Minister since 2014 Narendra Modin the Hindu Nationalist People’s Party (BJP), which overthrew the more secular Congress Party (INC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the Indian Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi last August.­

“The current government has made Muslims second-class citizens. They have been the subject of hate campaigns and have been branded as super spreaders of the coronavirus, ”says Jamil, who is particularly familiar with the situation of Muslim women.

Jamil is a Muslim himself.

“Anti-Muslim visibility is evident everywhere. Those in the highest positions are openly hostile to Muslims. Lawmakers are not even trying to cover up anti-Muslim issues on freedom of religion, residence, marriage, education, ”he says.

According to Jamil, discrimination against Muslims is most pronounced in the so-called cow zone, i.e. in North and West India. The name comes from the fact that the cow is for Hindus holy animal. Hindu nationalists would like to ban the slaughter of cows throughout the country, and Muslims have been attacked eating beef or just because of rumors about it.

In South India, the treatment of Muslims is better because the level of education is higher in the southern states and Muslims are not as cramped economically as in the north.

Mumbai in the suburb of Mumbra, traffic on the main street is completely blocked on Sunday night. Hundreds of women are crammed into the non-existent narrow sidewalks, blaming clothes, jewelry and household items. The majority are wearing black, long robes.

The wedding season is still going on as the intense heat has not yet begun. That is why trade is brisk, and no one cares about safety margins.

Of Mumbra’s less than 250,000 inhabitants, Muslims make up more than 80 percent. There are similar poor, very densely populated Muslim areas in all the major cities of India.

Hijab scarves in a shop window in Mumbai.­

Mumbra was also Rabiya Bustanin home until he got a good job and moved in for a better life away to another suburb, nearby Thane.

Bustani looks like a typical Indian city woman. She is wearing western clothes and high heels.

Rabiya Bustani in her friend’s apartment in Mumbra.­

“If I say my name quickly, it resembles a Hindu name. When my new landlord saw my full name, Rabiya Mohammed Ismail Bustani, she was afraid she could not rent an apartment to a Muslim. ”

A good friend offered to take the lease in his own name, which the landlord agreed to. At first, the neighbors warmly welcomed the newcomer, but gradually the news spread in the neighborhood that the young woman was a Muslim – even a family.

“That’s where gossip started. I was branded a prostitute and a drug dealer, ”Bustani says.

When Bustani got the car, the guard of the housing complex checked the trunk, he said, when he arrived. “No one else’s car was inspected, but I was supposed to drive drugs,” Bustani claims.

Animal-loving Bustani took an abandoned puppy to a temporary placement, which the children of the neighborhood fell in love with. The children went to play with the dog, but it ended when the parents found out that the children were spending their time with a Muslim.

“I do my part for my country. I help people and animals regardless of religion. I like to celebrate holidays of all religions. Why am I not considered a worthy Indian? ”

Bustani, who suffered from heart problems, had a heart attack, which he attributes to his long-standing use and bullying.

Bustani was a representative of a Singaporean furniture company in India. He designed and sold interior design solutions for hotels and other public spaces around the country. Illness and difficulties in the accommodation industry during the Korona period eventually led to him running out of work and moving away. Now he is looking for a new home and may have to settle for Mumbra again.

“There are no good schools, no playgrounds, no publicly funded activities, no decent hospitals in areas like Mumbra. The money will be directed to the maintenance and development of other areas. ”

Hindu and Muslim conflicts are not a new thing at all in India. The background is the independence and division of British India in 1947 into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, from which Bangladesh later seceded.

The split led to a influx of Muslims from India to Pakistan and Hindus from Pakistan to India. The mass exodus is estimated to have killed up to two million people.

Since then, bloody clashes have arisen between Hindus and Muslims, more recently in February 2020 In Delhi. At that time, more than 50 people died, mostly Muslims.

Men shouting Hindu slogans beat Muslim Mohammad Zubair, 37, in unrest over the new citizenship law in Delhi in February last year.­

The violence in Delhi was led by protests and counter-attacks on the so-called citizenship law.

As a result of the law, millions of refugees from neighboring countries who moved to India illegally before 2015 will gain Indian citizenship through an expedited procedure. The law applies to all religions except Muslims.

A group of protesters stood out through the Indian flag convened by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Muslim organization in Mumbai in February 2020. They opposed the new citizenship law.­

Last in decades, the number of deaths in clashes between Hindus and Muslims has doubled to thousands.

In 1992, Hindu nationalists destroyed the Babur Mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The mosque had long been a stick of contention because many Hindus believe it was originally home to a Hindu temple. The destruction of the mosque led to skirmishes all over India, killing a total of about two thousand people, most of them Muslims. About half of the deaths were recorded in Mumbai.

Supreme Court of India approved the construction of a Hindu temple to the site of the destroyed mosque after years of reflection in the second fall, and last summer Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the new temple.

In 2002, Hindu pilgrims were just returning from Ayodhya when their train caught fire at Godhra station in the state of Gujarat and 59 people died. Muslims were blamed for the fire, and the ensuing clashes killed about 2,000 people, most of them Muslims. Investigations later revealed that the train fire was an accident.

Police investigated a burnt train car at Godhra station in Gujarat in February 2002.­

The Gujarat state leadership was accused of tacit acceptance of the riots. Because of this, the United States imposed a re-entry ban on the then Prime Minister of Gujarat.

He was Narendra Modi, and his popularity only grew. His party, the BJP, took an even tougher line to its Hindu nationalism.

At a private club In Mumbai, Abde Mannan Yusuf presents a grim assessment.

“After a year, there may be a civil war in India,” he says bluntly.

The statement can be considered a throwback, but Yusuf has the ability to be a fortune teller: He has been nicknamed “Bombay’s oracle” in his immediate circle after betting the election results for so long so correctly.

Yusuf believes the Indian farmers ’protests that began late last year will expand into an even larger protest movement that will eventually lead to a battle between supporters and opponents of the Mod government.

