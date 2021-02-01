#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Nicknamed “the land of death”, the Thar Desert is one of the largest deserts in the world. It extends over 250,000 km2 of hostile nature, in the far north-west of India. With barely 200 milliliters of water per year, residents can go days without drinking. Yet the desert is the most densely populated on the planet. For centuries, its inhabitants have become accustomed to living without water. To preserve this resource, the women wash the dishes with sand. “Our sand is very clean, it was my mother and my sister who taught me to do like that”, explains one of them.

To find blue gold, you have to walk for an hour, sometimes for a few centiliters, as the reserves are dwindling. Here, it only rains once a year, barely 30 minutes. “We are dying of thirst but we have no other choice. For us water is worth more than gold. We can live without gold, but not without water.”, testifies Nihal Dhin, a resident. Most of the inhabitants get by thanks to tourism.

The JT

The other subjects of the news