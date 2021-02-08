India In India, at least 125 people still missing after the collapse of the Himalayan glacier, dozens may be trapped in a kilometer-long tunnel

It is estimated that there may be between 30 and 35 people in the tunnel. Rescuers tried to open the mouth of the tunnel.

Sadat soldiers search for missing people in the wake of the collapse of the Sunday glacier in the Indian part of the Himalayan mountains on Monday. There are still at least 125 people missing.

When part of the glacier broke on Sunday in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, plenty of water, rock and dust flowed from the mountain into the valley. The rivers in the area flooded.

The flood wave swept away a small hydropower plant and damaged another, larger power plant. The majority of the missing worked at these two power plants.

The accident happened in a remote, mountainous area. About 400 soldiers have been deployed there to continue the search for at least 1-2 days, the director of the Indian Disaster Authority said. Satya Pradhan.

Rescue personnel focused its search on a 2.5-kilometer-long tunnel believed to have trapped workers.

Spokesman for the India-Tibet Border Police Vivek Pandey said the tunnel was estimated to have 30 to 35 workers. Rescuers tried to open the mouth of the tunnel to get in, he said.

No one in the tunnel has been contacted so far, Pandey said. On Sunday, 12 people were rescued from another tunnel.

From Sunday videos of the flood wave spread on social media, with water flooding a small dam site, flushing with building materials and breaking bridges.

“Everything was wiped out, people, cattle, trees,” he told local media Sangrama Singh Rawat, a former member of the village council closest to the village of Raini, located closest to the glacier.