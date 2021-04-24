The aggressive advance of a second wave of coronavirus in the India led the country to break another world record in number of cases and daily deaths. The government struggles to supply oxygen and other supplies to hospitals, overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new cases and nearly a million infections in three days.

With 346,786 cases and 2,634 deaths in the last 24 hours, more than double the number of infections and deaths reported at the peak of the first wave, the second most populous nation in the world is experiencing a critical moment with increasing hospitalizations and limited supply stocks.

India accumulates a total of 16.6 million infections – it is second in the world, only behind the United States – and 189,544 deaths. But today it is the nation hardest hit by the pandemic on the planet.

Only the capital, New Delhi, confirmed in the last day 24,331 new cases, which still represents more pressure on their health centers that have been on the brink of collapse for days, due to failures in the oxygen supply on which hundreds of patients on ventilators depend, or who require supplemental oxygen.

“Tsunami of cases”

This Saturday the authorities of the Jaipur Golden hospital, in the national capital, reported the death of 20 covid-19 patients due to lack of oxygen supply. And it is just one example of what happens in a large part of health centers.

Doctors and relatives of patients, in front of a hospital in New Delhi. Photo: AFP

“Urgent help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply at Moolchand Hospital. We are desperate, we have tried all the phone numbers of the official centers, but we have not been able to connect. We have more than 135 patients with COVID and many in support vital, “the Moolchand Healthcare hospital posted in the morning on social media.

According to the Moolchand, a chain of private hospitals in India, “the tsunami of cases in Delhi wreaked havoc on the healthcare system that he was recovering from the first wave of COVID-19. “

Worrying prognosis

Many experts predict that the current wave will not peak for at least another three weeks and believe that the actual number of deaths and cases is much higher than that reported.

The daily record of infections in the world exceeded 893,000 cases of Covid this Saturday, mainly due to the increase in the numbers in India, the newspaper reported The Times or India online.

A fence cuts a highway in Bangalore, India. Despite restrictions on circulation, the coronavirus continues to set daily records. Photo: EFE

In the state of Punjab, the closure of operations in the local iron and steel industries was ordered this Saturday to divert oxygen for medical use, along with the immediate establishment of oxygen control rooms at the state and district levels amid the escalating pandemic, the newspaper added.

“Devastating crisis”

“India’s second wave of coronavirus is rapidly sliding into a devastating crisis, with hospitals unbearably full, oxygen supplies running low, desperate people dying in line waiting to see doctors, and there is growing evidence of it. that the real number of deaths is much higher than what was officially reported, “the newspaper warned The New York Times in an extensive article on the collapse of the Asian country.

“Every day, the government reports more than 300,000 new infections, a world record, and India is now experiencing more new infections than any other country, by far almost half of all new cases in a global increase,” highlighted the American medium.

Cemetery employees prepare the body of a dead person for coronavirus for cremation in Guwahat, India. Photo: DPA

Burials and cremations in cemeteries do not cease throughout the country. In one of the large cremation grounds in Ahmedabad, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, bright orange fires light up the night sky, burning 24 hours a day, as if it were an industrial plant, which never turns off.

Renewed vaccination plan

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Health, Rajesh Bhushan, chaired this Saturday a high-level meeting to guide the states in the effective implementation of the new vaccination strategy Phase 3 as of May 1 amid increased cases

During the meeting, the Computerization Center highlighted the importance of uploading correct and timely data by states, since any “incorrect information would compromise the integrity of the entire system” and health policy decisions.

Immunization has turned India into a frantic and desperate race to get out of the hell the country is in.

States have been advised to prioritize the decision regarding direct procurement of vaccines by the state government and to publish the possibility of “online registration only” for age groups 18-45 years.

Source: ANSA and EFE

