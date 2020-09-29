China, which has deployed thousands of troops and missiles along the Line of Actual Control under the guise of talks with India, has said that it does not recognize Ladakh as a union territory. Wang Wenbin of China’s Foreign Ministry said that India has established Ladakh illegally. The Chinese Spokesperson also said that we also oppose the creation of infrastructure to serve India’s military objectives in the disputed area. The Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that according to the recent agreement between the two countries, neither of the two sides will take any step in the border area that worsens the situation. Therefore, efforts are being made to improve the atmosphere between the two countries. Let us tell that India gave Union Territory status on 31 October last year. Since then China has been agitated and it is believed that to avenge this, it has tried to seize Indian territories in eastern Ladakh.

The atmosphere on the border tense after a clash between the forces

The conflict between India and China has been going on for the last 5 months. The atmosphere at the border has been tense since the skirmishes between the armies of the two countries in the Galvan Valley. Meanwhile, to make China feel its power, India has deployed its most powerful missile on the border. This missile named Nirbhay is capable of hitting from surface to surface. The firepower of the Nirbhay cruise missile is being reported up to 1000 km range. According to experts, the target of the Nirbhay missile is infallible. Nirbhay has been developed by DRDO and is a fully indigenous missile made in India. This is Nirbhay’s first deployment. It was in the process of testing for the last seven years. It has the potential to destroy the enemy’s hideout in any season. According to sources, the ability to kill till Tibet is in Nirbhay.

There is a need to believe the capability of the armed forces: Jaishankar

Amid deadlock with China on the border in eastern Ladakh, on Saturday said that we need to trust our armed forces and their ability to protect our interests. In an interview to Times Now, Jaishankar said that there is a need to have confidence in the capabilities of military commanders and diplomatic channels in talking to the Chinese. The Foreign Minister said, ‘We have to trust our armed forces and their ability to protect our interests and obviously believe in the ability of the system, I mean military commanders and diplomatic channels in negotiating with China, Is from both. ‘ He said that do not hurry to reach any conclusion. Let us tell you that the tension in East Ladakh increased manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the skirmish between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galvan Valley on 15 June. The situation worsened after Indian troops on the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake made at least three attempts by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be abusive and provocative.